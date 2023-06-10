Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Langeliers extended his on-base streak to six games with his solid night at the plate, one that saw him match his 2022 rookie-season tally of 17 extra-base hits via his double. Langeliers' .219 average and .690 OPS still have plenty of room for improvement, but he's in the midst of his best offensive stretch of the season with a .286/.375/.457 slash line across the last 11 games.