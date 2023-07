Langeliers will sit Saturday against the Twins.

Langeliers has handled a heavy workload this season, sitting tied for fifth with 68 starts behind the plate and starting seven more games as the designated hitter. The arrival of fellow catcher Tyler Soderstrom may cut into his at-bats down the stretch, however. Langeliers caught while Soderstrom served as the DH in the first game of the second half Friday, but it will be Soderstrom behind the plate and Seth Brown at DH on Saturday.