Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Langeliers was able to get a few milestones checked off in his big-league debut, including his first hit and first run. Despite three strikeouts Tuesday, the 24-year-old shouldn't struggle with contact -- he struck out at a 21.9 percent clip while slashing .283/.366/.510 with 19 home runs, 56 RBI, 62 runs scored and five stolen bases with Triple-A Las Vegas prior to his call-up. The catcher prospect is a solid defender and should get a long audition for an everyday role, sharing time with current No. 1 catcher Sean Murphy behind the dish and at designated hitter for the remainder of the season.