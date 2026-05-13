Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run double in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Langeliers is up to 12 homers on the season, including four over seven contests in May. The catcher has added 10 RBI this month as he continues to be the engine of the Athletics' offense. He's now batting .340 with a 1.037 OPS, 25 RBI, 29 runs scored and 10 doubles through 37 contests. He broke out with an .861 OPS in his 31-homer effort over 123 games last year, but he looks to have found another level in 2026.