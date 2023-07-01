Langeliers went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

The slumping catcher pushed his season average back over the Mendoza Line with the multi-hit effort, only his second such tally since June 4. Langeliers had been mired in a 4-for-36 slump over the previous 10 games before Friday's productive night, and despite his .202/.267/.356 slash line, he retains a seemingly firm hold on his spot as the primary backstop and occasional designated hitter.