Langeliers went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.
The slumping catcher pushed his season average back over the Mendoza Line with the multi-hit effort, only his second such tally since June 4. Langeliers had been mired in a 4-for-36 slump over the previous 10 games before Friday's productive night, and despite his .202/.267/.356 slash line, he retains a seemingly firm hold on his spot as the primary backstop and occasional designated hitter.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Knocks critical homer•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Bases-clearing double in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting breather Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Extends on-base streak Friday•