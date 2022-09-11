Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Langeliers is sitting for only the fourth time since being promoted to the big leagues Aug. 16. Sean Murphy will handle catching duties while Stephen Vogt steps in as the Athletics' designated hitter with Langeliers on the bench.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Another clutch hit Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Drives in three•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Shines against Yankees•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Three hits Sunday•