Langeliers signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Athletics on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Langeliers emerged as one of the top bats in the Athletics' lineup in 2025 while slashing .277/.325/.536 with 31 homers, 72 RBI, 73 runs scored and seven steals across 123 contests. He'll take a $4.48 million raise into his fifth MLB season as a result while maintaining a firm grip on the starting catcher job in Sacramento.