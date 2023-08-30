Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Langeliers' second-inning blast provided the Athletics' margin of victory. The catcher has five homers over his last eight games, finding a new level for power in the latter half of the month. Overall, he's posted a middling .208/.273/.392 slash line with 16 long balls, 47 RBI, 42 runs scored and three stolen bases over 111 contests this season.