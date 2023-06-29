Langeliers is absent from the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Langeliers will sit out the afternoon tilt after catching Wednesday night's loss which saw the Athletics become the victim of a perfect game. Carlos Perez will catch Hogan Harris.
