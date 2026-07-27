Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Undergoing knee surgery Tuesday

Langeliers will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a torn right meniscus, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Langeliers might have had a chance at making a late-season return if he required a meniscectomy or trim of the meniscus, but he'll end up being shut down for the season since he'll require a full repair, which typically carries a recovery timeline of 3-to-6 months. With Langeliers on the shelf, Jonah Heim will serve as the Athletics' starting catcher moving forward, while Brian Serven operates in a backup role. Langeliers will conclude his 2026 campaign with a .263/.332/.497 slash line, 23 home runs, two stolen bases, 51 RBI and 55 runs in 93 games.