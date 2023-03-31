Kemp went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in the Athletics' win over the Angels on Thursday.

Kemp operated out of the leadoff spot and ignited an eighth-inning rally with a double into the left-center gap that brought home Esteury Ruiz with the tying run. The veteran subsequently scored what would prove to be the winning run on Aledmys Diaz's single, capping off what was an encouraging start to the campaign for Kemp following a spring in which he hit a middling .233 across 53 plate appearances.