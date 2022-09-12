Kemp went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI triple and an RBI single in a 10-3 victory over the White Sox on Sunday. He also scored four runs.

Kemp has been swinging a hot bat recently, and he added some power to the mix with his fifth home run and first triple of the season. Kemp now has hits in 12 of his last 13 games and has raised his average to .234 with the performance. Kemp was hitting as low as .201 in July. Kemp has scored 51 runs this season and is on the brink of topping his career-high total of 54 from last year.