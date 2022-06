Kemp went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Guardians.

Kemp scored early on a Christian Bethancourt single, then found his way home later on a Seth Brown homer. Kemp also accounted for an RBI thanks to a throwing error in the seventh inning. The second baseman has struggled to get things going in June as Saturday's game was his first multi-hit game this month and just his fifth game this month with a hit.