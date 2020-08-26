Kemp went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Rangers. He was also hit by a pitch.
Kemp scored all three times he got on base, making a noticeable contribution to the Athletics' big win. He's hit safely in four straight games, going 4-for-14 (2.86) in that span. The second baseman is slashing .250/.384/.283 with one RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases across 74 plate appearances.
