Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

After filling in for Elvis Andrus (arm) in the infield during Saturday's 3-2 win, Kemp will take a seat with Andrus checking back into the lineup for the series finale. Look for lefty-hitting Kemp to see the majority of his playing time in right field for the next week, where he could fill the large side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Chad Pinder while Seth Brown (illness) is on the COVID-19 injured list. Pinder will get the starting nod Sunday with southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the hill for the Yankees.