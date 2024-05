The Athletics designated Nevin for assignment on Tuesday.

Nevin had a strong start to his campaign for the Athletics with an .875 OPS through his first 25 games, but a 1-for-43 slump will end up costing him his place on the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster. Aledmys Diaz (calf) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.