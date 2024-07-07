Nevin went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs and a double in a 19-8 thrashing of the Orioles on Saturday.

Nevin entered Saturday hitting a horrid .059 (4-for-68) since May 3, but his bat came to life on a massive day for Oakland's offense. The infielder nearly matched his hit total over the 25-game, 4-for-68 skid, and he equaled the amount of runs he had scored over that stretch. Nevin's slump has been costing him playing time -- Saturday marked his first appearance in a game since June 30.