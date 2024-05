Nevin was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday

Nevin will stick in Oakland's rotation after being DFA'd on Tuesday. He'll look to get his confidence back after going 1-for-43 at the dish with the A's before losing his roster spot. If he turns things around, Nevin could quickly make his way back to the bigs considering he batted .316 with three homers in April before falling into the slump.