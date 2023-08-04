Soderstrom went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday in a loss to the Dodgers.

Though his eighth-inning solo shot didn't have much of an impact on the final score, it was certainly a big moment for Soderstrom since it was the first homer of his major-league career. In fact, it was the first extra-base hit of any sort for the rookie, who came into the contest with just eight singles over 47 plate appearances. Soderstrom has seen his playing time fluctuate but appears to be getting into a groove at the plate, as he's batting .300 (6-for-20) over his past six games.