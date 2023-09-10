Soderstrom went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Rangers.

Soderstrom had gone 0-for-7 over his first three games since he was called up Sept. 1. His third-inning homer sparked a four-run rally for the Athletics, but that was the extent of their offense in the loss. The catcher is up to three homers, six RBI, eight runs scored and a double while slashing just .158/.231/.263 over 104 plate appearances.