Soderstrom went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 5-4 extra-innings win over Atlanta.

Soderstrom opened the scoring with his first-inning homer, his second long ball in four games. He also closed things out with a walk-off single in the 11th. The 23-year-old is hot to begin July, going 10-for-27 (.370) with five extra-base hits across eight contests this month. Soderstrom is up to a .263/.342/.451 slash line for the season while adding 16 homers, 53 RBI, 48 runs scored and five stolen bases on seven attempts across 94 games.