Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Drives in three runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
Soderstrom was a big factor in pushing the Athletics' lead into blowout territory Monday. The 23-year-old has spent most of his defensive time in left field this season but started at first base with Nick Kurtz (oblique) still sidelined. Regardless of where he's positioned, Soderstrom's bat has been a constant, as he's hitting .271/.344/.470 with an .814 OPS, 28 doubles, 23 homers and 81 RBI across 138 games this season.
