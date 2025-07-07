Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a second run scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Giants.

Soderstrom's fourth-inning homer snapped his 26-game drought without a long ball. In that span, he went 19-for-83 (.229) with just one extra-base hit, a double, though he did walk 12 times. The 23-year-old had no trouble delivering power earlier in the season, so this may be just the spark he needs to get on track again. He's slashing .253/.334/.436 with 15 homers, 49 RBI, 46 runs scored, five stolen bases, 12 doubles and one triple over 91 games.