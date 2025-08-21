Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Soderstrom extended his hitting streak to eight games, and he's also hit safely in 18 of his last 20 outings. It's been a breakout campaign for the 23-year-old slugger, who has an .817 OPS in 2025. Over his last 20 contests, Soderstrom is slashing a robust .333/.403/.609 with four long balls, seven doubles and 14 RBI covering 77 plate appearances.