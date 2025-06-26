Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Though he had been included in the lineup Tuesday against southpaw Tarik Skubal, the left-handed-hitting Soderstrom will retreat to the bench for the series finale in Detroit while the Tigers send another lefty (Dietrich Enns) to the bump. Max Schuemann will take Soderstrom's spot in left field and will bat eighth.