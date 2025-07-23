default-cbs-image
Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

The Athletics will send Soderstrom and fellow left-handed batter Lawrence Butler to the bench while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for Texas. With Soderstrom exiting the lineup, Shea Langeliers will get the night off from catching and will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter.

