The Athletics promoted Soderstrom from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

With Midland's season coming to a close Sunday, the Athletics will reward one of their top prospects with a look in Las Vegas, where he could end up spending a large portion of the 2023 campaign. Las Vegas marks the third stop of the season for the 20-year-old backstop, who slashed .265/.324/.509 with 28 home runs across 518 plate appearances between Midland and High-A Lansing.