Soderstrom went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Soderstrom has hit all but one of his homers this season over his last 17 games, batting .262 (16-for-61) in that span. The 22-year-old is at a .229/.321/.449 slash line with seven homers, 18 RBI, 12 runs scored and five doubles across 41 contests overall. He's seen regular playing time at first base against right-handed pitchers.