Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

Soderstrom gave the Athletics a quick lead with a two-run blast in the first inning for his fourth home run of the year. He's tallied multiple hits and at least one RBI in each of his last three games and is catching some early buzz as a breakout candidate for the 2025 season.