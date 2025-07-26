Soderstrom went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a two-run double, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 15-3 win over the Astros.

Soderstrom opened the scoring by plating two runs with a first-inning double before adding a solo shot in the third. This was his first multi-hit effort since July 11 versus the Blue Jays -- he went just 5-for-32 (.156), albeit with three extra-base hits, in the nine contests in between big games. Soderstrom is up to 19 homers, 60 RBI, 53 runs scored, 17 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases through 105 contests, and he's maintained a reliable .258/.332/.458 slash line.