Soderstrom went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Twins on Saturday.
Soderstrom squared up on a Bailey Ober offering in the second and sent it 419 feet to center for the Athletics' second and final run of the afternoon. The rookie has slugged five of his first six big-league homers in the last 12 games, a stretch where he's boasting a stellar 1.117 OPS and has averaged exactly one RBI per contest.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Drives in three Friday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Blasts homer Sunday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Carries offense in loss•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Goes yard again•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Swats second homer•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting second straight•