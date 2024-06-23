Soderstrom went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Soderstrom squared up on a Bailey Ober offering in the second and sent it 419 feet to center for the Athletics' second and final run of the afternoon. The rookie has slugged five of his first six big-league homers in the last 12 games, a stretch where he's boasting a stellar 1.117 OPS and has averaged exactly one RBI per contest.