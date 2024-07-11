The Athletics placed Soderstrom on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left wrist bone bruise, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Soderstrom has gone just 4-for-22 with two RBI since the beginning of July, and his wrist injury will now hold him out of action until shortly after the All-Star break. Tyler Nevin and Armando Alvarez are likely to see action at first base while Soderstrom is out, and Seth Brown will come up from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the open spot on the active roster.