The Athletics placed Soderstrom on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left wrist bone bruise, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Soderstrom has gone just 4-for-22 with two RBI since the beginning of July, and his wrist injury will now hold him out of action until shortly after the All-Star break. Tyler Nevin and Armando Alvarez are likely to see action at first base while Soderstrom is out, and Seth Brown will come up from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the open spot on the active roster.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: On base three times in loss•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Goes deep in win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Keeps rolling Saturday•