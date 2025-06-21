Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Prior to Friday, Soderstrom had gone just 4-for-31 (.129) with five walks and six strikeouts over a nine-game span since his previous multi-hit effort. He's up to five steals this season, three of which have come in June, but he's not expected to be a big source of speed. The 23-year-old is batting .249 with a .776 OPS, 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 41 runs scored, 11 doubles and a triple over 77 contests this season. With Nick Kurtz having retaken a starting role at first base after a stint on the injured list due to a hip issue, Soderstrom has settled in as the Athletics' starting left fielder once again.