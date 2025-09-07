Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Logs homer, steal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.
Soderstrom's seventh-inning homer was his first long ball since Aug. 20 in Minnesota. The 23-year-old has remained productive lately, racking up nine RBI during his seven-game hitting streak, which has included three multi-hit efforts. For the season, he's up to 24 homers, 86 RBI, 70 runs scored, eight steals and a .276/.348/.476 slash line across 143 contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Plates four in win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Receiving rest Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Drives in three runs•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Racks up three hits in win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Snags steal in win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Perfect at plate Thursday•