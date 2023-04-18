Soderstrom has played more games at catcher (eight) than first base (three) with Triple-A Las Vegas.

He has been roughly league average (97 wRC+) in the early going, as a .267/.346/.511 slash line is par for the course in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. However, the fact that the A's have continued to stress his development behind the dish is noteworthy, as most evaluators view him as the team's first baseman of the future.