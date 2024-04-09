Soderstrom owns a .148 average and .233 on-base percentage across his first 30 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas, but he sports an impressive .519 slugging percentage in that sample as well.

The final component of Soderstrom's slash line is the byproduct of having laced all four of his hits thus far for extra bases in the form of a double and three home runs. The early power is certainly encouraging, and Soderstrom's minuscule .063 BABIP over the small sample implies he's run into some bad luck when putting the ball in play early this minor-league season. Soderstrom's numbers should therefore be due for some improvement, especially when also factoring in this is the third consecutive year he'll have spent time at the Triple-A Level after logging 373 plate appearances with the Aviators over the last two minor-league campaigns.