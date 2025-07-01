Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Not in Athletics' lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
It's only the second time all season and first time since May 4 that the left-handed-hitting Soderstrom is not in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher (Shane Baz). Colby Thomas is making his first major-league start, playing left field and batting eighth.
