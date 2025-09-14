Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: On bench again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Reds.
The 23-year-old is sitting for a third consecutive game after being scratched from the lineup Friday due to groin tightness. Soderstom will also have Monday's team off day to recover prior to Tuesday's series opener in Boston. Max Schuemann is receiving a start in left field Sunday for the A's.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Scratched with groin tightness•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting for matinee•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Logs homer, steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Plates four in win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Receiving rest Wednesday•