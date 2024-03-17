The Athletics optioned Soderstrom to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Soderstrom got off to a slow start in spring training, and the struggles continued. The catcher posted a .370 OPS across 34 plate appearances in 14 games. At Triple-A Las Vegas in 2023, the 22-year-old had a .833 OPS. This move points to Carlos Perez opening the season as the backup catcher for Oakland.
