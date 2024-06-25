Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Angels.
Soderstrom will head to the bench for the first time since June 5, and he posted a .279/.353/.557 slash line with five homers and 12 RBI during that 18-game stretch. Tyler Nevin is starting at first base against lefty Tyler Anderson on Tuesday.
