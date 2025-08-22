Soderstrom went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Twins.

Soderstrom reached base in all five of his plate appearances Thursday, though he didn't record an RBI. The 23-year-old has delivered exactly the kind of third-year breakout the Athletics were hoping for, slashing .273/.347/.483 with an .830 OPS, 25 doubles, 23 homers and 74 RBI across 128 games.