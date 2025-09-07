Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Angels.

Soderstrom set the tone with a three-run double in the first inning and added an additional RBI on a groundout in the sixth. He's hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-23 (.348) with eight RBI in that span. He continues to see more than just a platoon role in left field, though he cedes some at-bats to Colby Thomas when the Athletics face a left-handed pitcher. Soderstrom is up to a .273/.345/.469 slash line with 23 home runs, 85 RBI, 69 runs scored, 29 doubles and seven stolen bases through 142 contests this season.