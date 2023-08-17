Soderstrom entered Wednesday's win over the Cardinals as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and hit a solo home run in his only plate appearance.

Soderstrom provided the final run of the afternoon for the Athletics with a massive 454-foot homer to center with one out in the ninth inning. The rookie's second career round-tripper also extended a stretch of modest success at the plate, as it marked his fourth time hitting safely in the last five games. Soderstrom still has plenty of catching up to do against big-league arms before becoming a reliable offensive contributor, however, as he's carrying a .171/.250/.263 slash line across his first 84 plate appearances.