Soderstrom was promoted to Double-A Midland on Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Soderstrom performed well at High-A Lansing to begin the season, slashing .259/.322/.515 with 20 home runs, 71 RBI and 47 runs over 88 games. The 20-year-old is one of the Athletics' top prospects and has impressed over his first two years in the minors after being selected 26th overall by Oakland in 2020. Soderstrom's defensive abilities lag behind his potential at the plate, but he'll have a chance to prove himself against an increased level of talent.
