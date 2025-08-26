Soderstrom went 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Soderstrom struggled versus Seattle pitching over the weekend, going 1-for-11 with four strikeouts over his previous three games. The 23-year-old put an end to that slump with a multi-hit effort Monday, his seventh such performance in 22 games in August, a month in which he's hitting .364 (28-for-77). Overall, Soderstrom has a .273/.347/.478 slash line with 23 home runs, 26 doubles, 74 RBI, 66 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 132 contests.