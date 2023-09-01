Oakland recalled Soderstrom from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Soderstrom gives the Athletics a third option at catcher as they expand their roster from 26 to 28. The 24-year-old entered the 2023 campaign as a consensus top-100 prospect but has slashed just .165/.237/.247 through his first 27 major-league games.
