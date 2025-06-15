Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Receiving rare day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Soderstrom will take a seat for the first time since May 4 while the Athletics hand JJ Bleday a start in left field. Though he's been limited to two home runs through his first 13 games of June, the 23-year-old has demonstrated a patient approach at the plate, drawing 10 walks while striking out just nine times.
