Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending left-hander Matthew Liberatore to the hill for the series finale, so Athletics manager Mark Kotsay likely decided that Wednesday was an optimal time to give the left-handed-hitting Soderstrom his first day off since Aug. 15. While starting in each of the Athletics' last 16 games, Soderstrom slashed .323/.400/.452 with one home run, one stolen base, nine RBI and seven runs.