Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Remains out of lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom (shoulder/head) remains out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Soderstrom landed hard trying to make a diving catch in left field Tuesday and will sit for the second straight contest. The Royals are also throwing left-hander Noah Cameron on Thursday, which could play a part in the lefty-hitting Soderstrom getting a second straight day out of the lineup. Carlos Cortes is starting in left and batting sixth.
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