Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After starting in each of the last five games while the Athletics faced off against right-handed pitchers, the lefty-swinging Soderstrom will hit the bench Sunday versus Diamondbacks southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. JJ Bleday will cover left field in the series finale while Soderstrom rests.

