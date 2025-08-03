Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Resting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
After starting in each of the last five games while the Athletics faced off against right-handed pitchers, the lefty-swinging Soderstrom will hit the bench Sunday versus Diamondbacks southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. JJ Bleday will cover left field in the series finale while Soderstrom rests.
